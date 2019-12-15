Play

Porter recorded just one block in four minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over Oklahoma City.

Porter was afforded very little playing time Saturday, continuing what has been a disappointing season. The Nuggets are certainly loaded with talent across the board, especially on the wings. This does not bode well for Porter who is apparently well down in the pecking order. At this stage, he is not even a stash in standard formats.

