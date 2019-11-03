Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Plays just seven minutes Saturday
Porter Jr. finished with three points and four rebounds in seven minutes during Saturday's 91-87 victory over the Magic.
Hot on the heels of his season-debut, Porter Jr. came back to earth with a disappointing effort Saturday. The playing time was down to seven minutes even with Will Barton (toe) on the sidelines and despite he upside, Porter Jr. remains more of a stash in standard formats.
