Porter posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist in Thursday's 129-92 victory against the Knicks.

The 21-year-old first entered the game with just five minutes remaining in regulation but made the most of it by scoring two pull-up threes. Perhaps those five minutes can be viewed as a positive for Porter, considering he didn't play at all in Denver's last three contests.