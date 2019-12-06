Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Plays little in win
Porter posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist in Thursday's 129-92 victory against the Knicks.
The 21-year-old first entered the game with just five minutes remaining in regulation but made the most of it by scoring two pull-up threes. Perhaps those five minutes can be viewed as a positive for Porter, considering he didn't play at all in Denver's last three contests.
