Porter played 12 minutes off the bench and supplied seven points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one block Saturday in the Nuggets' 128-114 loss to the Wizards.

Porter unsurprisingly took a step back after popping for a career-high 25 points on 11-for-12 shooting from the field in the Nuggets' prior game Thursday in Indiana, but the rookie's fantasy value remains on an upward trajectory. As evidence, coach Michael Malone told Katy Winge of Altitude Sports prior to Saturday's game that Porter would be used as the Nuggets' first perimeter option off the bench. The presence of Will Barton and Gary Harris in the starting five will put a cap on Porter's minutes count in most games, but it at least appears the 2018 first-round pick will rank ahead of Torrey Craig and Malik Beasley in the pecking order on the wing.