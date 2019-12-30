Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Scores 19 points in spot start
Porter had 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-115 victory over the Kings.
Porter was in the starting lineup Sunday, sliding in to replace the injured Gary Harris (shin). He made the most of the promotion, scoring a career-high 19 points in 26 minutes. Harris doesn't appear as though he is going to miss multiple games and so Porter makes for a tough add in standard formats. With that being said, the upside is there and the Nuggets should be looking at ways to incorporate him on a more regular basis. Those in deeper formats should keep a close eye on the situation.
