Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Scores 25 in efficient fashion
Porter exploded for 25 points (11-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Pacers.
Porter finished with a career high in scoring while missing just one field goal attempt, this after going for his previous career high of 19 points (on eight-of-10 from the field) on Dec. 29. Moreover, Porter has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last four games and seems to be providing Denver a much-needed jolt.
