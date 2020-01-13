Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Scores an efficient 13 points
Porter ended with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 victory over the Clippers.
Porter had a more prominent role Sunday after seeing his minutes decline over the last two games. His playing time seems almost completely reliant on his efficiency which makes him a tough sell in any fantasy format. The Nuggets are pushing for a high playoff spot and so most games are going to be at least somewhat competitive. This does not bode well for Porter moving forward and he should be viewed as a deep league asset only at this stage.
