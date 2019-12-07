Play

Porter Jr. had nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT) and three rebounds in eight minutes off the bench during Friday's 108-95 loss at Boston.

Considering his serious lack of playing time, the fact that Porter Jr. is simply seeing the floor should be considered as something positive. That said, he is buried at the end of the bench and shouldn't see consistent minutes going forward.

