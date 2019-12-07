Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Scores nine points
Porter Jr. had nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT) and three rebounds in eight minutes off the bench during Friday's 108-95 loss at Boston.
Considering his serious lack of playing time, the fact that Porter Jr. is simply seeing the floor should be considered as something positive. That said, he is buried at the end of the bench and shouldn't see consistent minutes going forward.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Plays little in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Leads bench in rebounds•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Plays just seven minutes Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Makes season debut in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Continues to impress•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Solid outing in NBA debut•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...