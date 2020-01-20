Porter tallied 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Nuggets' 115-107 loss to the Pacers.

For much of the season, any fleeting fantasy value Porter has provided has largely been fueled by big scoring performances on strong shooting from the field and/or three-point range, but the rookie is demonstrating a more well-rounded skill set of late. With injuries to Paul Millsap (knee), Gary Harris (groin) and Jamal Murray (ankle) opening up more extensive playing time for a number of depth options, Porter has stepped up to fill some of the void. He's reached double figures in scoring in each of the past four games while shooting 55 percent from the field and chipping in averages of 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks in 24.8 minutes. Those numbers are enough to make him a decent option in 12-team leagues, though he'll likely lose some value once the team gets those three injured players back in action.