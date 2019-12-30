Porter will start Sunday's game against the Kings, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

It'll be the first start of Porter's NBA career, and he'll slide in at the small forward spot, joining Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Jerami Grant and Nikola Jokic in the lineup. A lottery pick in 2018. Porter is a high-upside young player, but he hasn't been trusted with extended minutes this season. However, in Saturday's win over Memphis, Porter scored 11 points in 19 minutes -- his second-most in any game this season.