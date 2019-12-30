Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Set to make first NBA start
Porter will start Sunday's game against the Kings, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
It'll be the first start of Porter's NBA career, and he'll slide in at the small forward spot, joining Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Jerami Grant and Nikola Jokic in the lineup. A lottery pick in 2018. Porter is a high-upside young player, but he hasn't been trusted with extended minutes this season. However, in Saturday's win over Memphis, Porter scored 11 points in 19 minutes -- his second-most in any game this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Only six minutes Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Nearly double-doubles in limited run•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Plays just four minutes Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Scores nine points•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Plays little in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Leads bench in rebounds•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...