Porter Jr. finished with nine points 4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason victory over Portland.

After missing his entire rookie season Porter has finally arrived. The second-year forward played 17 minutes, all coming in the second half, and scored nine points on 4-of-7 shooting. There has been a lot of hype coming out of training camp and he certainly didn't look out of place. He has the size to play up at the four which does give him some added potential. At this stage, however, he is really just someone to roster in deeper formats.