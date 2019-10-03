Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Spending time with top unit
Porter has spent time running with the Nuggets' starting group in recent practices, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
NBATV cameras caught a portion of Tuesday's practice in which Porter was on the floor with Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic, potentially foreshadowing what the Nuggets hope could be their starting five of the future. Considering Porter is yet to play so much as a single second in the NBA, he'll likely be eased into action this season, but his talent and pedigree will make it difficult to keep him off the floor. "It's kind of what I expected because the team is so good and we're so deep," Porter said. "I didn't expect to come in and take 20 shots a game. I expected to slowly immerse myself into the team and be a part of it like that. For me, it's just being mature and accepting my role and excelling in it and growing from there." Porter will likely begin the year in a bench role for one of the league's deepest teams, but Kosmider notes that "in a perfect world," Porter could move into the starting lineup by the time the postseason arrives.
