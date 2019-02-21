Coach Michael Malone said Porter (back) participated in portions of Thursday's practice, but the rookie will remain out for Friday's game in Dallas and is without a timeline to make his NBA debut, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Porter has been a partial participant in practices for more than a month now, but until he gains clearance for full-court, full-contact scrimmaging, his return to game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Given their long-term investment in Porter, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, it might make sense for the Nuggets to effectively redshirt him this season before preparing him for a likely rotational role in 2019-20.