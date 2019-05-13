Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Will play Summer League
Porter said at Monday's exit interview that he's full cleared and expects to play for the Nuggets' summer league entry, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
The 14th overall pick in the 2018 Draft ended up missing the entirety of his rookie season while rehabbing after back surgery, but he said Monday that he's pain-free and has full medical clearance. Widely considered a top-three prospect in his high school class, Porter was projected as a potential No. 1 pick before injuring his back as a freshman at Missouri. Given that the injury sidelined him for most of the 2017-18 season, we're yet to see Porter against non-high-school competition for extended stretches, but he remains a high-upside prospect who could prove to be a valuable part of the Nuggets' future if he's able to stay healthy. Assuming he's given the green light to play summer league, the 6-10 Porter will be among the most buzzed-about names in Las Vegas.
