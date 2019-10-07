Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Will play Tuesday
Porter will play in Tuesday's preseason opener against Portland, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
This will mark the highly anticipated NBA debut for Porter, who missed all of last season while recovering from back surgery. The 2018 lottery pick was also held out of summer league, but he's now fully healthy and is expected to contribute this season for one of the league's deepest teams. "I expect to go in there [Tuesday] night and kill it," Porter said Monday.
