Porter (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Lakers.

Porter has stated in the past that he's hoping to play in the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Clippers, but considering the talent already on the Nuggets roster, they should have the opportunity to slow play his recovery. As a result, it's not clear if Porter will be in the lineup by the start of the season and there's certainly a decent chance he doesn't take part in any of the exhibition schedule. Even if Porter does end up getting cleared early this year, he'd likely have some significant restrictions on his playing time.