Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Will remain out Tuesday
Porter (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Lakers.
Porter has stated in the past that he's hoping to play in the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Clippers, but considering the talent already on the Nuggets roster, they should have the opportunity to slow play his recovery. As a result, it's not clear if Porter will be in the lineup by the start of the season and there's certainly a decent chance he doesn't take part in any of the exhibition schedule. Even if Porter does end up getting cleared early this year, he'd likely have some significant restrictions on his playing time.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.