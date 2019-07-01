Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Won't have restrictions
Porter will not have any restrictions when the Las Vegas Summer League begins Friday, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Nearly two months ago, it was reported that Porter would be ready for summer league after sitting out his entire rookie season, and he's only made more progress since then. The No. 14 overall pick in 2017 will be among the most buzzed-about players in Las Vegas, and he figures to play a key role for a Nuggets team that also includes Jarred Vanderbilt and Thomas Welsh.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Will play Summer League•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Still not taking contract•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Still without timeline for debut•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Impressing in workouts•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: No timetable for return•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Won't play in opener•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...