Porter will not have any restrictions when the Las Vegas Summer League begins Friday, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Nearly two months ago, it was reported that Porter would be ready for summer league after sitting out his entire rookie season, and he's only made more progress since then. The No. 14 overall pick in 2017 will be among the most buzzed-about players in Las Vegas, and he figures to play a key role for a Nuggets team that also includes Jarred Vanderbilt and Thomas Welsh.