Porter (back) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Porter was optimistic he'd manage to return from back surgery in time for the season opener, but he'll be forced to miss at least the first contest of the 2018 campaign. His exact return date remains unknown, but the Nuggets aren't' expected to rush him back into action. Porter's next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday against Phoenix.