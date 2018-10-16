Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Won't play in opener
Porter (back) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Porter was optimistic he'd manage to return from back surgery in time for the season opener, but he'll be forced to miss at least the first contest of the 2018 campaign. His exact return date remains unknown, but the Nuggets aren't' expected to rush him back into action. Porter's next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday against Phoenix.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...