Porter scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 loss to the Pelicans.

The second-year forward continues to emerge as an impact player. Porter has scored in double digits in 15 straight games, averaging 18.4 points, 8.9 boards and 2.5 threes over that stretch, and even with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray entrenched as the lead dogs in the Nuggets offense, Porter is finding room to produce big numbers.