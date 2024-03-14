Porter racked up 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 100-88 victory over Miami.

Porter hit five threes for the ninth time this season as he led the Nuggets in scoring Wednesday. The fifth-year forward has been on a tear as of late and has shot 50 percent or better in five of his last seven games. Porter is averaging 19.5 points on 58.8 percent shooting (including 48.8 percent from three on 6.8 3PA/G), 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 32.6 minutes per game in March.