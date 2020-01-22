Porter (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter's back apparently tightened up prior to Wednesday's matchup in Houston, so the Nuggets will likely wait and see how he feels during warmups before determining his status. The 21-year-old has dealt with back injuries in the past, so Denver has every reason to play it safe with Porter. This comes at an unfortunate time, as Porter has performed well as a regular part of Denver's depleted rotation over the past four games, posting averages of 16.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.5 minutes per contest.