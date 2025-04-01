Porter (personal) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Porter was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday due to personal reasons. If the 26-year-old forward is sidelined against Minnesota, Peyton Watson and Hunter Tyson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Hits for 20 in Friday's rout•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Upgraded to available•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Probable to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Catches fire against Bucks•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Available vs. Milwaukee•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Iffy for Wednesday•