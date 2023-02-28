Porter has been added to the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Rockets but is still considered probable with a left heel strain injury management designation.
While being a late addition to the injury report is never a good sign, Porter's probable designation suggests he should take the floor as usual Tuesday. It will still be worth monitoring his status ahead of the 8:00 PM ET opening tipoff to ensure he takes the floor as expected.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Posts second double-double•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Good to go Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Probable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Delivers big first half in win•