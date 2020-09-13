Porter had 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-4 FT) and seven rebounds in Sunday's Game 6 win over the Clippers.

Porter had just seven points in Game 5 -- though they were all important -- and he responded with a better effort Sunday as the Nuggets forced a Game 7. Porter has now scored in double-figures in four of his last five games.