Porter had 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-4 FT) and seven rebounds in Sunday's Game 6 win over the Clippers.
Porter had just seven points in Game 5 -- though they were all important -- and he responded with a better effort Sunday as the Nuggets forced a Game 7. Porter has now scored in double-figures in four of his last five games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Provides offensive spark off bench•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Puts up double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Moving to bench•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Scores 28, sinks six treys•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Will remain in starting five•