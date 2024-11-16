Porter recorded 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 101-94 loss to New Orleans.

Porter embraced a more significant role on offense Friday with Nikola Jokic (personal) sidelined, resulting in his fifth game with at least 20 points across seven outings in November. During that seven-game stretch, the star forward is averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting an impressive 52.8 percent from the field and 48.2 percent from beyond the arc.