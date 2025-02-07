Porter ended Thursday's 112-90 victory over the Magic with 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes.

Porter led the Nuggets with a game-high mark in points, recording his third consecutive contest scoring 30 or more. The sharpshooter has been fairly productive this season, averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.2 assists across 33.3 minutes per game on 52.3/41.7/74.3 shooting splits. Moreover, Porter has now logged 22 outings with 20-plus points through 52 regular-season appearances.