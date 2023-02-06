Porter contributed 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

Porter was the only regular starter to appear in Sunday's loss due to the back-to-back and quick turnaround. Porter scored over 20 points for the third time in five games, and he's averaged 19 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals since his recent three-game absence.