Porter contributed 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

The only regular Denver starter who suited up for the second half of the Nuggets' back-to-back set, Porter saw a spike in usage while the likes of Nikola Jokic (hamstring) and Jamal Murray (knee) received maintenance days. He was able to parlay his 31.2 usage rate into his third 20-plus-point performance in five games, but he supplemented the offense with little in the way of peripheral statistics. Porter will need to continue shooting efficiently to regularly deliver strong scoring outings when Jokic and Murray return to the lineup during the upcoming week.