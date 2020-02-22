Nuggets' Michael Porter: Light workload in return
Porter (ankle) logged eight minutes off the bench Friday in the Nuggets' 113-101 loss to the Thunder, finishing with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds.
Though Porter received the green light to play after missing the Nuggets' final six games before the All-Star break, the Nuggets unsurprisingly eased the rookie back into the mix with a limited role on the second unit. Given Porter's injury history, Denver will likely take things slowly with him coming off his latest health setback, but the 21-year-old could eventually take on a regular 20-minute role once he regains conditioning.
