Porter, who had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns because of the NBA's health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, is expected to miss multiple contests, ESPN.com reports.

The Nuggets first administered contact tracing for Porter on Thursday, and at this time, no other players have been ruled out for Friday. If the Rockets' recent COVID-19 situation offers any precedent, Porter -- who isn't believed to have tested positive for the virus himself -- would be required to quarantine for seven days and continue to test negative before he's eligible to rejoin the Nuggets. Assuming that's the case, Porter would also be unavailable for consecutive games versus the Timberwolves on Sunday and Tuesday before potentially making his return Jan. 7 versus the Mavericks. Look for Will Barton to step into a starting role at small forward for however long Porter is out.