Coach Michael Malone implied Tuesday that Porter will begin the season in a starting role, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Malone noted that he's yet to officially decide who will start at shooting guard, small forward and power forward, but he went on to say that Porter will have "a good chance to start" at one forward spot. With Jerami Grant now in Detroit, starting Porter is a relatively obvious move, though the Nuggets have been conservative with the 22-year-old, who missed his entire rookie season after undergoing back surgery. Over his final 26 games of the season in the Orlando bubble (playoffs included), Porter averaged 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.8 steals in 26.3 minutes per game.