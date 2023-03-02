Porter is probable for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies due to left heel strain management.
Porter continues to deal with a nagging heel injury but is expected to suit up Friday. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 30.2 minutes across his last 10 games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Efficient from field Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Late injury report add as probable•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Posts second double-double•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Good to go Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Probable for Sunday•