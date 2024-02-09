Porter is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Kings due to right knee tendinopathy.
Porter has yet to miss a game this season and isn't expected to do so Friday despite dealing with a knee injury. Since the beginning of 2024, Porter is shooting 40.2 percent on 6.5 three-point attempts per contest across 18 appearances.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Drops 27 against Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Swats three shots•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Still dealing with illness•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Good to go Sunday•