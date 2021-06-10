Porter (back) is probable for Game 3 against the Suns on Friday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Porter will likely continue to be available in Game 3 despite a sore lower back that has hampered his play to start the series. If he's indeed given the green light to play, the 22-year-old will look to get things going at home in Denver after he shot 34.6 percent from the field in the first two games of the series in Phoenix.