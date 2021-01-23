Porter (COVID-19) came off the bench in Friday's 130-126 overtime win over the Suns, playing 20 minutes and putting up seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Porter was back in action after sitting out the Nuggets' previous 10 games, initially because he was identified as a close contact of a person infected by COVID-19 before he later tested positive for the virus himself. The 22-year-old isn't believed to have suffered any negative side effects from COVID-19, but because he was sidelined for three weeks, he'll likely require a few games to get fully conditioned. Though the Nuggets brought him off the bench Friday and limited his playing time, Porter should eventually unseat Will Barton as the starting small forward while taking back a 30-plus-minute role.