Porter finished Sunday's loss to Atlanta with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes.

Porter did pick up a couple of early fouls, but he finished the game with just three personals, so the reduction in minutes was partially a coaching decision. He still managed to score in double-figures for a third straight game, but it was nonetheless a disappointing night for Porter, who'd played a combined 64 minutes over the Nuggets' previous two games.