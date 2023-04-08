Porter ended with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to the Jazz.

Porter logged just 20 minutes in the loss, returning from a one-game absence due to a heel issue. The Nuggets opted to limit all of their starters, although Porter was the player most impacted by that decision. While it has been a relatively successful season for Porter, his lack of peripheral production remains a concern and is something that will once again limit his overall appeal heading into the 2023-24 season.