Porter (illness) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls.
Porter played through the illness Monday and logged his fifth 20-plus-point game over his last seven appearances. The sharpshooter is expected to suit up again Wednesday and should garner his usual role versus Chicago, though fantasy managers should still confirm Porter's status ahead of the 9:00 p.m. ET tipoff.
