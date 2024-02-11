Porter (knee) is questionable to play Monday versus Milwaukee.
Porter joins Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) as questionable for Monday's affair. Porter is at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to right knee tendinopathy.
