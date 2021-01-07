Porter (COVID-19 protocols) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
It was previously reported that Porter would be available for the game, so it's not clear what changed from Wednesday to Thursday. It's a situation worth monitoring, and it's possible Porter would be on a minutes limit even if he's available.
