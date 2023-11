Porter closed with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Jazz.

Porter picked up three fouls in his 19 minutes of action and never found offensive rhythm. Denver shot just 42.9 percent as a team, so there will be better days ahead for both parties. A matchup against Minnesota on Wednesday is up next.