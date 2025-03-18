Porter racked up 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Monday's 114-105 victory over the Warriors.

Porter logged a second consecutive double-double after posting a 20/11 line against the Wizards on Saturday. Although he's had some rocky totals, Porter is enjoying a fairly productive March, averaging 16.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists with four double-doubles over the past nine games.