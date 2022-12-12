Porter (heel) was active in portions of Monday's practice, but is unlikely to play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Monday marked Porter's first practice since suffering a left heel strain in the late portions of November, an encouraging sign given his lengthy absence without a return timeline. Although he is slated to sit out once more Wednesday, the team hopes that he can continue to be more involved in practice throughout the week and eventually work his way back onto the floor. Bruce Brown, Davon Reed and Vlatko Cancar will continue to benefit from his absence.