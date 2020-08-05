Porter pitched in 30 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 win over the Spurs.

Porter finished with career highs in rebounding and threes while notching his second straight double-double. He has combined for 67 points on only 35 field-goal attempts during these last two tilts, and at this point it seems likely that Porter has finally earned a significant and consistent role in the rotation going forward.