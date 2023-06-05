Porter supplied five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and six rebounds over 26 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Although Porter was one of the heroes in Denver's Game 1 win, he was unable to get many shots to fall Sunday. Porter's five points matched his second-worst scoring total of the season ,and although Nikola Jokic posted a huge number to pick up the slack, the Missouri product's production was sorely missed.