Porter compiled 22 points (9-23 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's 105-87 loss to the Celtics.

Although Porter couldn't gain any traction with an errant three-point shot, his 11 rebounds marked a third straight game with double-digit boards. Porter came into Sunday's game riding a nice run to begin the month of April, averaging 21 points and 8.6 rebounds over a five-game span. Porter appeared to injure his hand Sunday, but he downplayed the issue during his postgame media availability. "I didn't injure it," Porter said of his right hand. "I tweaked it... but it's not anything serious. It was on my shooting hand, but that's not why I missed 11 threes. Just one of those nights. Hopefully I never have another night like that in my career."