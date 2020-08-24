Porter Jr. will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 4 against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

The second-year wing started the first three games of the series, but the Nuggets will go with a different lineup Sunday, inserting Monte Morris and Jerami Grant, while Porter Jr. and Torrey Craig move to the bench. Porter Jr. had just seven points on 3-of-6 shooting in Friday's blowout Game 3 loss.