Porter Jr. will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 4 against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
The second-year wing started the first three games of the series, but the Nuggets will go with a different lineup Sunday, inserting Monte Morris and Jerami Grant, while Porter Jr. and Torrey Craig move to the bench. Porter Jr. had just seven points on 3-of-6 shooting in Friday's blowout Game 3 loss.
