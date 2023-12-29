Porter provided eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Thursday's 142-105 victory over the Grizzlies.
Denver cruised to an easy victory Thursday, allowing Porter to see fewer minutes than usual, resulting in a relatively muted statline. Peyton Watson stole the show in Aaron Gordon's (face/hand) absence, going for a career-high 20 points in 23 minutes. In future contests, especially more competitive ones, Porter could see more shots with Gordon sidelined.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Strong from deep as top scorer•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Plays only 23 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Records double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Goes for 17 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Sniffs double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Posts double-double•