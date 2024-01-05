Porter chipped in eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Thursday's 130-127 win over the Warriors.

After lighting up Charlotte for 22 points, Porter scored in single digits for the second time in his last four outings. While Porter's scoring average of 16.1 is down from 17.4 last season, he is still shooting an efficient 39.2 percent on 7.1 three-point attempts per game.