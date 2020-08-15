Porter has been selected to the All-Bubble Second Team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Porter was called upon in the bubble with many other Nuggets being sidelined due to various injuries. He stepped up, averaging 22.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks. It's possible he's secured a sizeable role for himself in the playoffs. Denver's first game against Utah is Monday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Resting Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Perfect from field in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Continues excellent play in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Another double-double•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Massive double-double versus Spurs•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Huge double-double in OT win•