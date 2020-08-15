Porter has been selected to the All-Bubble Second Team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Porter was called upon in the bubble with many other Nuggets being sidelined due to various injuries. He stepped up, averaging 22.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks. It's possible he's secured a sizeable role for himself in the playoffs. Denver's first game against Utah is Monday.